Photo memories from around Leeds in January 1999

Martin Goulding of The Original Oak in Headingley was celebrating after being has been named Barman of the Year in January 1999. Elsewhere an Elvis fan was preparing to stage dressed as his hero for a charity performance while the stars came out to play for the premiere of film Little Voice in Leeds. It was also a month whuch featured a fundraising conga, auditions for Butlins Redcoats and a unique knock your socks off drink on sale in Leeds.