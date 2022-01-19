Photo memories from around Leeds in January 1999

Martin Goulding of The Original Oak in Headingley was celebrating after being has been named Barman of the Year in January 1999. Elsewhere an Elvis fan was preparing to stage dressed as his hero for a charity performance while the stars came out to play for the premiere of film Little Voice in Leeds. It was also a month whuch featured a fundraising conga, auditions for Butlins Redcoats and a unique knock your socks off drink on sale in Leeds. Enjoy these photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your city. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Photo memories from around Leeds in January 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Elvis Presley fan Peter Henderson was preparing to take to the stage as his hero in a charity variety show. He is pictured at Homburg's costume hire in the city centre.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
This is Rashid Khan at his restaurant and takeaway on Roundhay Road.
Photo: Steve Riding
Absinth - 70 per cent proof - was on the drinks menu at Velvet in Hirst's Yard. It was priced at £4 a shot with customers only allowed two shots per visit. Barman Martin Stoney is pictured lighting a shot.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
A Middleton Park School pupil failed in her High Court bid to challenge the closure of what has been dubbed "the worst school in Britain". PIC: John Giles/PA
Photo: PA