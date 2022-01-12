Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in January 1998. PIC: Mel Hulme
Photo memories from around Leeds in January 1998

"Leeds rugby means business."

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:45 am

That was the no-nonsense message which provided a backdrop to Gary Hetherington being unveiled as chief executive at Headingley in January 1998. Sticking with a sporting theme there were calls to improve clubhouse facilities at north Leeds grassroots football club while a primary school in the city was celebrating success in the world of indoor athletics. Elsewhere firefighters saved the bacon of pigs after the lorry they were being transported in was involved in a crash. Enjoy this photo gallery charting 31 days in the life of your city.

1. Leeds in January 1998

Wigton Moor Junior AFC players, from left, Robert Oxley, James Mills and Dennis Campbell in front of the clubhouse which was in need of improvement.

2. Leeds in January 1998

This is the athletics team from Carr Manor Primary who were celebrating after winning the finals of the MacB Indoor Sportshall Athletics champships.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Leeds in January 1998

Leo Sayer was the star attraction at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Leeds in January 1998

Pupils Gemma Layton, Amelia Hussain, Francesca Shaw and Rosemary Hallatt form part of a human chain around Cookridge Primary School as part of a demonstration against its planned closure.

