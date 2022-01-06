Photo memories from around Leeds in January 1997

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in January 1997.
Do you remember when Leeds was preparing for an ice hockey invasion?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:45 am

Caspian, the then owners of Leeds United, unveiled plans for a new arena at the side of Elland Road to host the game. Artist's impressions were released to your Yorkshire Evening Post and a press conference was held, although the ambitious proposals foundered due to a lack of funds. This was January 1997 and Leeds was a city looking to the future with one eye on the past. These photo memories chart 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 21 Leeds publicans you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

An artist's impression of the ice hockey development.

Blur front man Damon Albarn is pictured during the band's gig at the Town and Country Club.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Leeds Schools FA U-15s are pictured with Premier League stars of the future featured in the line up. Pictured, from left, is Danny Gautney, Shaun Hobson, Gareth Morgan, John Hosfield, James Jeffrey, Gareth Liversidge, Jerome Nolan, Peter Laybourn and Richard Hall. Front, from left, is Harpal Singh, Aaron Lennon, Nick Montgomery, Andy Moores, Neil Davis, Calem Connolly, Adam Nuller and Oliver Whiteley.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Leeds Rugby Union player Mike Shelley is pictured with pupils from Roundhay High during a training session at the school.

Photo: Mel Hulme

