Photo memories from around Leeds in February 1998

The city's first High Occupancy Vehicle scheme was launched on the A647 in west Leeds as an experimental scheme. Motorists were initially handed leaflets explaining the concept and rules - a restricted traffic lane reserved for the exclusive use of vehicles with a driver and one or more passengers - before fines were introduced. This was Leeds in February 1998, a month which featured protests over the future of a Leeds primary and all the fun of the fair in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 28 days in the life of your city and its residents.