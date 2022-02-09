Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in February 1997. PIC: Peter Langford
Photo memories from around Leeds in February 1997

It was a month fun, friendship and fundraising were all making the headlines.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:45 am

Fundraising for Comic Relief had started in Leeds city centre while the all the fun of the Great Leeds Valentine's Fair was proving popular with thrill seekers. This was Leeds in February 1997, a month which also saw university students take to the streets in protest against planned cuts while pupils at a Leeds primary were celebrating after news council chiefs were considering improving security measures at the school.

1. Leeds in February 1997

Do you remember The Bootleg Beatles? They arrived by train at Leeds City Station ahead of a concert at Leeds University. Pictured, from left, is Neil Harrison, Andre Barreau, Paul Cooper and front Rick Rock.

2. Leeds in February 1997

This is Kathleen Green from Allerton Bywater pictured with two bibles that belonged to her relatives in the 19th century.

3. Leeds in February 1997

Young entrepreneurs from Gateways School at Harewood launched Renaissance, a firm selling nail varnish. Pictured is Kelly Serr and Lucinda Higgins demonstrating their products at the Merrion Centre.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Leeds in February 1997

David Miles of Malcolm's Barbers in Harehills, gives a haircut to Len Myers who had been a customer at his shop for 55 years.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

