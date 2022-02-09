Photo memories from around Leeds in February 1997

Fundraising for Comic Relief had started in Leeds city centre while the all the fun of the Great Leeds Valentine's Fair was proving popular with thrill seekers. This was Leeds in February 1997, a month which also saw university students take to the streets in protest against planned cuts while pupils at a Leeds primary were celebrating after news council chiefs were considering improving security measures at the school. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 28 days in the life of your city and its residents. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook