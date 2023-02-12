News you can trust since 1890
Photo gems showcase three decades of Tadcaster memories

These wonderful memories showcase three decades of Tadcaster memories.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

The photos celebrate life in the town from the early 1960s right through to the late 1980s and feature local landmarks as well as a raft of faces making the news back in the day. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Tadcaster memories

Enjoy these photo memories of Tadcaster from the 1960s, 70s and 80s. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

2. Tadcaster in the 1970s

This is Max Faircliffe who was a foreman at John Smith's Tadcaster Brewery. He is pictured with his surprise retirement presents – two donkeys.  Mr Faircliffe, who is chairman of Tadcaster Rural Council, already kept bantams, tropical fish, pigeons and a dog at his home.

Photo: YPN

3. Tadcaster in the 1960s

Workers plucking some of the 4,000 turkeys that will find their way to the Christmas dinner table from Oglethorpe Hall Farm at Tadcaster ion December 1969. On the extreme right of the picture is a student helper, Christopher Nicholson, from Bilton-in-Ainsty.

Photo: YPN

4. Tadcaster in the 1960s

Pools winner Vivian Nicholson married Brian Wright at Tadcaster Register Office in March 1969.

Photo: YPN

