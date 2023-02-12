These wonderful memories showcase three decades of Tadcaster memories.
Enjoy these photo memories of Tadcaster from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
This is Max Faircliffe who was a foreman at John Smith's Tadcaster Brewery. He is pictured with his surprise retirement presents – two donkeys. Mr Faircliffe, who is chairman of Tadcaster Rural Council, already kept bantams, tropical fish, pigeons and a dog at his home.
Workers plucking some of the 4,000 turkeys that will find their way to the Christmas dinner table from Oglethorpe Hall Farm at Tadcaster ion December 1969. On the extreme right of the picture is a student helper, Christopher Nicholson, from Bilton-in-Ainsty.
Pools winner Vivian Nicholson married Brian Wright at Tadcaster Register Office in March 1969.
