The gallery features 18 images from around the community published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service including two of a timber merchants – L. & D. Ableson whose base was on Sheepscar Street North. It is believed the business boasted a connection to Frankie Vaughan, who was born Frank Ableson. Frankie made his stage debut singing at the Leeds Empire and was spotted by a producer from the BBC who advised him to turn professional. Until then Frankie had been pursuing an unsuccessful career as an art teacher and commercial artist. He took the stage name Vaughan because his Russian grandmother had said he would be her "number vorn" singer. Two of Vaughan's singles topped the UK Singles Chart and he was dubbed "Mr Moonlight" after one of his hits. He was named Showbusiness Personality of the Year in 1957 and starred in several films including a role opposite Marilyn Monroe. He married Leeds-born Stella in 1951 and the couple had three children. He died in 1999.