Photo gems of Leeds suburb provide intriguing link to legendary crooner

These photos turn back the clock to showcase Sheepscar in the 1950s and feature an intriguing connection to a legendary crooner.
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT

The gallery features 18 images from around the community published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service including two of a timber merchants – L. & D. Ableson whose base was on Sheepscar Street North. It is believed the business boasted a connection to Frankie Vaughan, who was born Frank Ableson. Frankie made his stage debut singing at the Leeds Empire and was spotted by a producer from the BBC who advised him to turn professional. Until then Frankie had been pursuing an unsuccessful career as an art teacher and commercial artist. He took the stage name Vaughan because his Russian grandmother had said he would be her "number vorn" singer. Two of Vaughan's singles topped the UK Singles Chart and he was dubbed "Mr Moonlight" after one of his hits. He was named Showbusiness Personality of the Year in 1957 and starred in several films including a role opposite Marilyn Monroe. He married Leeds-born Stella in 1951 and the couple had three children. He died in 1999. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

1. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Sheepscar in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Sheepscar Street (North) pictured in July 1954. In focus are the premises of 'Ableson's Timber Merchants', and 'Arnold G.Wilson Ltd, Distributors of Alvis'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Barrack Street in August 1958. The junction with Cross Barrack Street is at the right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Sheepscar in the 1950s

A view of L.& D. Ableson, timber merchants, on Sheepscar Street North in July 1954. The yard has lots of garden sheds for sale. In the foreground is a zebra crossing and a belisha beacon. A car is parked on the right. An advertisement for a motor concern is visible on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Sheepscar in the 1950s

L. & D. Ableson, timber and plywood merchants, on Sheepscar Street North. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Sheepscar in the 1950s

The junction of the north-west side of Sackville Street (number 29), with the south-west side of Lorraine Terrace (number 1) in July 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

