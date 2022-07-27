Photo gems chart life in Wortley during the 1950s

This photo of innocence is one of 15 charting life around the community during a decade of change. It focuses on shops, pubs, factories and other local landmarks which are sure to evoke memories from a generation of residents who grew up in LS12. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The changing face of Wortley in the 1970s and 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Wortley in the 1950s
L. Mustill's greengrocers on Wellington Street is followed to the right by a fish and rabbit shop in May 1959. The entrance to Nicholson Street follows, then Angus Bros, cycle dealers. Renison Street can be seen on the left edge of this view.
Photo: West Yorkshhire Archive Service
2. Wortley in the 1950s
Two shops on Green Lane, partially obscured by a Lyons tea and coffee delivery van. They are Sam's boot and shoe repairs and a grocers. The photo dates back to May 1959.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Wortley in the 1950s
The Malcolm Arms pub on Green Lane in May 1959. The public house building was, at this time, an agent for Craven Dairies selling farm produce.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Wortley in the 1950s
Skilbeck Street in May 1959. On the left is E. Tiler's hairdresser. On the right is a large industrial building, which is the premises of two firms - T.P. Whiteland and Sons Ltd, bakers engineers and sheet metal workers and F. Hirst and Co, bakery engineers.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service