Nostalgic photos capture life around Leeds in 1955

Trams take centre stage as well as city centre landmarks such as City Square in this collection of images which also feature memories of Children's Day and life around the suburbs including Woodhouse and York Road. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1955
The number 8 special trundles down Sovereign Street in April 1955. Stewarts and Lloyds Ltd tubes, fittings and manufacturers can be seen on the left.
2. Leeds in 1955
An elevated view of City Square in May 1955, with the circular flower bed and the statue of the Black Prince prominent. Behind is the Norwich Union Building, with Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel on the right, with scaffolding in front. On the left, the General Post Office is just visible.
3. Leeds in 1955
People watch the world go by on benches in City Square in May 1955. The Majestic Theatre, the Queen's Hotel, the News Theatre and City Station are visible.
4. Leeds in 1955
Did you buy a car from here back in the day? Tate of Leeds Ltd., Ford Motor dealers and servicing, on New York Road in Leeds city centre pictured in May 1955.
