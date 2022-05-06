Photo gems celebrate life in 1980s Beeston

They focus on the 1980s, a decade which delivered huge social and economic change to LS11 and beyond. This gallery focuses on schools, shops and streets you will remember from back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 15 photo memories from around Beeston in 2000 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Beeston in the 1980s
A row of shops and houses on Tempest Road between the junctions with Maud Avenue (left) and Stratford Street. The first shop on the left, Star Sweet Centre, was previously Heslington's baker. Next to this is the Fashion Cloth Store, then Dana Properties and a newsagents.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Beeston in the 1980s
A ginnel running between the back of Maud Avenue and the boundary wall of Cross Flatts School, which crosses Harlech Road then Burlington Road before eventually leading out onto Tempest Road.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Beeston in the 1980s
Barker's garage and car showroom, a Peugeot dealer, on Old Lane pictured in February 1980.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Beeston in the 1980s
The Church Hall of the Church of the Holy Spirit, at the junction with Maud Avenue in 1989. The building on the right is the Trinity Methodist Church. In the background is a shop on Lodge Lane, by the corner with Stratford Terrace
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net