25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1982

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1982.

These photos showcase a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:24 am

1982 proved to be a year of enormous social and economic change, difficulty and upheaval for the city and beyond. The year started with unemployment in the UK topping three million, the highest since records began in the 1930s, and led the city's jobless to stand at the side of roads with placards advertising for work. It was a 12 months which finished with a visit from The Queen who opened the Henry Moore sculpture gallery. The year also saw Leeds pubs given the all clear by magistrates to open until 11pm, instead of 10.30pm, on Fridays and Saturdays. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1. Leeds in 1982

John Addock advertises for a job at the Wellington Street traffic junction in the city centre.

2. Leeds in 1982

Vicar Lane looking south from the direction of the Eastgate junction towards Kirkgate in February 1982.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1982

St. Paul's Street in Leeds city centre in November 1982. Pictured is The Buffet cafe and Silvio's Bakery. St. Paul's Gallery occupies the floor above the latter.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1982

April 1982 and pictured is the old Police Station and Library at the junction between Dewsbury Road and Hunslet Hall Road, from across a stretch of barren land.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

