25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1982

1982 proved to be a year of enormous social and economic change, difficulty and upheaval for the city and beyond. The year started with unemployment in the UK topping three million, the highest since records began in the 1930s, and led the city's jobless to stand at the side of roads with placards advertising for work. It was a 12 months which finished with a visit from The Queen who opened the Henry Moore sculpture gallery. The year also saw Leeds pubs given the all clear by magistrates to open until 11pm, instead of 10.30pm, on Fridays and Saturdays.