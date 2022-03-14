Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1992. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1992

It was a year a city had a smile on its face.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:45 am

Leeds and its football club was celebrating winning the First Division title through the streets of the city centre. This was 1992, a 12 months which featured visits from the King of Pop and an Italian operatic tenor who sold more than 100 million records. It was also a year which featured demonstrations and protests over the future of communities in Leeds. These images, published from the YEP archive and others courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year in the life of Leeds and its residents. READ MORE: 25 photos take you back to Leeds in 1991 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Cobourg Public House on corner of Claypit Lane and Woodhouse Lane.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Leeds turned out in force to hail its heroes at a city centre civic reception held in their honour.

Leeds Lock with Leeds Dam weir to the left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A man with his dog walk across a field near the now demolished Old Bank Club which used to stand on top of Cavalier Hill. Mount St Mary's High School can be seen in the background.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

