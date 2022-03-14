18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1992

Leeds and its football club was celebrating winning the First Division title through the streets of the city centre. This was 1992, a 12 months which featured visits from the King of Pop and an Italian operatic tenor who sold more than 100 million records. It was also a year which featured demonstrations and protests over the future of communities in Leeds. These images, published from the YEP archive and others courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year in the life of Leeds and its residents. READ MORE: 25 photos take you back to Leeds in 1991 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook