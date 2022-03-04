Nostalgic photos capture life around Leeds in 1959

His is pictured on Boar Lane at the busy junction with Bishopgate Street where cars are visible towards the left, and Wellington Street, far right. The image is one of 20 photo gems celebrating a year in the life of Leeds during which trams cease to operate in the city. Pubs, cinemas shops and landmarks are all featured from a wide range of suburbs including Burley, Sheepscar, Holbeck and Hunslet as well as Wortley and Woodhouse and Beeston. This collection is published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 12 photos of The Headrow from the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1959
Copley Yard off Tong Road at Wortley in June 1959. TYhe Crown Meat Market with The Crown Hotel on Wellington Road is visible on the right edge.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Leeds in 1959
The end of Back Belle Vue Grove at Burley in August 1959. A row of houses had once stood where the boys are playing on waste ground.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Leeds in 1959
Burley Picture House pictured in November 1959. Wordsworth Street is on the left and Roberts Place to the right. Kirkstall Road is at the bottom of Wordsworth Street.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1959
The 'Paddy Train', which took coal from Waterloo Main Colliery to Easy Road coal staithe, and also miners to and from work. It is beingpulled by 0-6-0 saddle tank engine 'Antwerp'. The train is passing alongside Pontefract Lane, and the hills on Temple Newsam Park can be seen in the background, top left. Pictured in August 1959 the passenger service on the line stopped that same month and the colliery closed in 1968, after which the line was dismantled.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net