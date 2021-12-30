Nostalgic photos capture life around Leeds in 1940

They turn the spotlight on a year in the life of your Leeds with city centre landmarks in focus as well as a whistle stop tour around the suburbs. Highlights include Cross Gates Police Station, St Mary's Hospital at Armley, Middleton Park Post Office as well as views of Chapeltown Road, Meanwood Road and Dewsbury Road. It was a year the only Parliamentary election held in Leeds during the war. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fascinating pictures show life in Leeds during the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook