Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1940. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1940. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Nostalgic photos capture life around Leeds in 1940

This wonderful photo of a resident in an air raid shelter kicks off a gallery of memories from 1940.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:45 am

They turn the spotlight on a year in the life of your Leeds with city centre landmarks in focus as well as a whistle stop tour around the suburbs. Highlights include Cross Gates Police Station, St Mary's Hospital at Armley, Middleton Park Post Office as well as views of Chapeltown Road, Meanwood Road and Dewsbury Road. It was a year the only Parliamentary election held in Leeds during the war. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fascinating pictures show life in Leeds during the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1940

The Headrow past the junction with Calverley Street and Cookridge Street in May 1940. The central library, museum and war memorial are shown.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1940

A group photograph showing people present at the official opening of the extension to the council offices in Rothwell in March 1940.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1940

The extension to Woolworths store, which fronted onto Briggate in July 1940. White markings on wooden pillars are to warn people of their location in black-out. Small poster on right gives advice on air-raid precautions.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1940

W.H. Smith, booksellers on Commercial Street in June 1940.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
LeedsThe Secret Library LeedsArmley
Next Page
Page 1 of 6