North Leeds: 14 resilient photos take you back to Roundhay in the 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 13:49 BST
These memories take you back to Roundhay in the 1990s.

Yet this gallery is a Roundhay Park free zone with the photos instead concentrating on shops, pubs, restaurants, school, charity and local sport in the community during the decade. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, also showcase the stories making the news from back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Roundhay High head teacher Neil Clephan joins an art class at the school in December 1999.

Roundhay High head teacher Neil Clephan joins an art class at the school in December 1999.Photo: Peter Langford

Roundhay's Keir Mackie Primary School pupil, Fleur Driver who invented a toaster. She is pictured in May 1999.

Roundhay's Keir Mackie Primary School pupil, Fleur Driver who invented a toaster. She is pictured in May 1999.Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Do you remember Cafe Fleur? Pictured in January 1999.

Do you remember Cafe Fleur? Pictured in January 1999.Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Some of the 29, Year 10 pupils from Roundhay School who took their GCSE maths a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A* in August 1999. Pictured are Ben Wilson, Sam Watson, Lisa and Angela Shui, Oliver Rudland , Grag Roberts, James McPhee, Harriet Jackson, Rob Hudson, Chris Harris, Emily Coggin, Charlotte Dodey, Kirsten Claidan-Yardley, Alex Bourne, Adam Bond and Tanzia Arif.

Some of the 29, Year 10 pupils from Roundhay School who took their GCSE maths a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A* in August 1999. Pictured are Ben Wilson, Sam Watson, Lisa and Angela Shui, Oliver Rudland , Grag Roberts, James McPhee, Harriet Jackson, Rob Hudson, Chris Harris, Emily Coggin, Charlotte Dodey, Kirsten Claidan-Yardley, Alex Bourne, Adam Bond and Tanzia Arif.Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Ronnie the Rhino at the busy opening of the new St Gemma's Hospice charity shop in Roundhay. Pictured in October 1998.

Ronnie the Rhino at the busy opening of the new St Gemma's Hospice charity shop in Roundhay. Pictured in October 1998.Photo: Matt Griggs/UNP

Streets of Leeds pub sponsored Roundhay tennis team in August 1997. Pictured, from left, are Richard Palmer-Jones, Mike Kasher, Neil Hillerby (captain), Neil Hamer, James Hodgeson, Chris Hobbs and Matthew McTurk with pub manageress Tanya Besford.

Streets of Leeds pub sponsored Roundhay tennis team in August 1997. Pictured, from left, are Richard Palmer-Jones, Mike Kasher, Neil Hillerby (captain), Neil Hamer, James Hodgeson, Chris Hobbs and Matthew McTurk with pub manageress Tanya Besford.Photo: Dan Oxtoby

