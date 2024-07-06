1. Roundhay in the 1990s
Roundhay High head teacher Neil Clephan joins an art class at the school in December 1999.Photo: Peter Langford
2. Roundhay in the 1990s
Roundhay's Keir Mackie Primary School pupil, Fleur Driver who invented a toaster. She is pictured in May 1999.Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Roundhay in the 1990s
Do you remember Cafe Fleur? Pictured in January 1999.Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Roundnhay in the 1990s
Some of the 29, Year 10 pupils from Roundhay School who took their GCSE maths a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A* in August 1999. Pictured are Ben Wilson, Sam Watson, Lisa and Angela Shui, Oliver Rudland , Grag Roberts, James McPhee, Harriet Jackson, Rob Hudson, Chris Harris, Emily Coggin, Charlotte Dodey, Kirsten Claidan-Yardley, Alex Bourne, Adam Bond and Tanzia Arif.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Roundhay in the 1990s
Ronnie the Rhino at the busy opening of the new St Gemma's Hospice charity shop in Roundhay. Pictured in October 1998.Photo: Matt Griggs/UNP
6. Roundhay in the 1990s
Streets of Leeds pub sponsored Roundhay tennis team in August 1997. Pictured, from left, are Richard Palmer-Jones, Mike Kasher, Neil Hillerby (captain), Neil Hamer, James Hodgeson, Chris Hobbs and Matthew McTurk with pub manageress Tanya Besford.Photo: Dan Oxtoby