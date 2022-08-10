West Yorkshire firefighters called to tackle corn field blaze in Leeds

Firefighters from across West Yorkshire have been tackling a fire in Leeds today.
Services were called at around 3pm after reports of a cornfield fire off Manor Crescent in Rothwell.
A total of five fire crews from Garforth, Rothwell, Hunslet, Leeds and Normanton attended the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and all crews had left the field by 4.30pm.