West Yorkshire firefighters called to tackle corn field blaze in Leeds

Firefighters from across West Yorkshire have been tackling a fire in Leeds today.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 5:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 5:40 pm

Services were called at around 3pm after reports of a cornfield fire off Manor Crescent in Rothwell.

A total of five fire crews from Garforth, Rothwell, Hunslet, Leeds and Normanton attended the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and all crews had left the field by 4.30pm.