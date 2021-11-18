Morley in the 1980s: 17 photos of shops and landmarks you may remember

They provide a sharp focus on the shops which a generation of bargain hunters will remember including those on Queen Street and High Street and Britannia Road. This gallery also features local landmarks including the Morley Market and the Trades Hall and Council Club. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in the 1980s
Fountain Street towards the junction with Queen Street, High Street, and South Queen Street ion October 1980. On the left is the Fountain Inn. On the right, shops on Fountain Street include Abbey House veterinary surgery and Morley Carpet Centre, with James Ashley, menswear, boarded up on the corner. Across the road is the Pavilion Bingo and Social Club.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Morley in the 1980s
Queen Street showing the Co-operative Supercentre discount superstore at the junction with Albion Street in March 1982. The building to the left, Society House, was built by the Morley Industrial Co-operative Society in 1957.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley in the 1980s
The former Morley Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd. building on Albion Street by the junction with Queen Street, left. This listed building dating from 1899 is pictured in March 1982 occupied by Barclays Bank and Candyman tobacconists and confectioners.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Morley in the 1980s
This view looks west along Britannia Road in June 1983. The junction with High Street is on the right, followed by the Stump Cross public house.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net