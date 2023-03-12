These photos take you back to Morley and the last Sunday in March 1961.
1. Morley in 1961
Enjoy these photo memories of Morley on the last Sunday in March 1961 when the town celebrated 75 years in existence as a municipal borough. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in 1961
Queen Street on the last Sunday morning in March 1961. Civic dignitaries and representatives are forming up a procession in front of the Town Hall steps in order to march to Queen Street Wesleyan Chapel.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Morley in 1961
Members of the TA (Territorial Army) marching in the procession behind the Salvation Army Band. The Drill Hall in Ackroyd Street was opened amid great flourish by General Baldock in 1912, but was closed a year after the parade shown here in 1962. Morley Territorials were always connected with the Tank Regiment hence the black berets being worn here.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in 1961
The procession can be seen marching along Queen Street with the Town Hall visible in the background. Note that the Town Hall flag is flying at half mast; that the entry into the Zion Chapel church yard with its pollarded tree is still in existence; that the entrance to Beryl Burton Gardens is still called Henry Place and that the letters for F. W. Woolworth had been taken off their red background in order to be regilded. This was done every year. The Salvation Army Citadel Band, from Ackroyd Street in Morley, is leading the procession.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive