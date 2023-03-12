4 . Morley in 1961

The procession can be seen marching along Queen Street with the Town Hall visible in the background. Note that the Town Hall flag is flying at half mast; that the entry into the Zion Chapel church yard with its pollarded tree is still in existence; that the entrance to Beryl Burton Gardens is still called Henry Place and that the letters for F. W. Woolworth had been taken off their red background in order to be regilded. This was done every year. The Salvation Army Citadel Band, from Ackroyd Street in Morley, is leading the procession.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive