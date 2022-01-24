Monk Dawson: The film which transformed the streets of Leeds into 1970s Belfast

Your city was used as a location for Monk Dawson, a film about a Catholic priest who falls from grace and descends into a world of forbidden love and betrayal. Film crews used the streets of Burley as a backdrop for scenes in August 1996. The 18-rated film based on the award-winning novel by Piers Paul Read was released in 1998 and starred Benedict Taylor, Michael Cashman and Oliver Stone. READ MORE: Memories of the circus in Leeds down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Monk Dawson
The film tells the story Eddie Dawson, a monk who has led a sheltered existence at a Benedictine monastery, but when he is expelled from his order he has to learn to deal with the harsh realities of everyday life.
Photo: Bruce Greer
2. Monk Dawson
"Another great success for the resurgent British cinema," read the YEP film review while Premiere wrote: "Assured, compelling and highly enjoyable film."
Photo: Bruce Greer
3. Monk Dawson
Despite being well received by film critics, the lack of a well-known cast led to a short box office run in the UK and a straight-to-video release for the US market.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Monk Dawson
The film was chosen as the closer for the Leeds International Film Festival, and in 1999 it was also nominated for Best Film at the UK Creative Freedom Awards.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike