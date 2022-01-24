Do you remember Monk Dawson being filmed on the streets of Leeds? PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Monk Dawson: The film which transformed the streets of Leeds into 1970s Belfast

It is a rites of passage tale of morality with the streets of Leeds used as a backdrop.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:22 am

Your city was used as a location for Monk Dawson, a film about a Catholic priest who falls from grace and descends into a world of forbidden love and betrayal. Film crews used the streets of Burley as a backdrop for scenes in August 1996. The 18-rated film based on the award-winning novel by Piers Paul Read was released in 1998 and starred Benedict Taylor, Michael Cashman and Oliver Stone. READ MORE: Memories of the circus in Leeds down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The film tells the story Eddie Dawson, a monk who has led a sheltered existence at a Benedictine monastery, but when he is expelled from his order he has to learn to deal with the harsh realities of everyday life.

"Another great success for the resurgent British cinema," read the YEP film review while Premiere wrote: "Assured, compelling and highly enjoyable film."

Despite being well received by film critics, the lack of a well-known cast led to a short box office run in the UK and a straight-to-video release for the US market.

The film was chosen as the closer for the Leeds International Film Festival, and in 1999 it was also nominated for Best Film at the UK Creative Freedom Awards.

