Monk Dawson: The film which transformed the streets of Leeds into 1970s Belfast

Your city was used as a location for Monk Dawson, a film about a Catholic priest who falls from grace and descends into a world of forbidden love and betrayal. Film crews used the streets of Burley as a backdrop for scenes in August 1996. The 18-rated film based on the award-winning novel by Piers Paul Read was released in 1998 and starred Benedict Taylor, Michael Cashman and Oliver Stone.