Miggy in the 1930s: Middleton Park Circus, shops and pubs in focus

This collection of photos provides a fascinating insight and snapshot of life in LS10 during a decade of change, modernisation and democratization across Leeds and beyond. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Middleton in the 1930s
Tramlines on Middleton Park Road with houses in the background in February 1937. The main focus of the photograph is a rectangular object (possibly a tram timetable) which has an advertisement for Rinso on the back.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Middleton in the 1930s
A parade of shops on Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. There is a good view of the butchers' window Gibbs. Also in view is Hopkinson's grocery and part of Gatenby's the greengrocer.
3. Middleton in the 1930s
Bedford's confectioner's shop taken from Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. The substantial shop which was situated on the corner of Middleton Park Road and Circus has windows filled with confectionery.
4. Middleton in the 1930s
Dewsbury Road in February 1937 and pictured is the home of W.M.Whitaker, plumber. A painted sign to side of house advertising the services of Mr. Whitaker has red line markings edited to photograph by city engineers, implying sign had been put up without permission.
