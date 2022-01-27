Enjoy these photo memories of Beeston in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Beeston in the 1930s: From fish and chips to Dewsbury Road

Fish and chips kick off this trip down memory lane to Beeston in the 1930s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:45 am

The photo of Pearson's chippy on Cardinal Road in 1937 is one of 15 photo gems which bring the decade to life in the community. Shops, landmarks and familiar roads and streets fall under focus during a time the council was looking to build for the future in the heart of LS11. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fascinating pictures show life in Leeds during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Beeston in the 1930s

Barkly Parade on Dewsbury Road pictured in December 1938. On left is the leather and hardware store, cigarette machine can be seen outside store.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Beeston in the 1930s

Cardinal Road which features a branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd showing butchers and grocery departments.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Beeston in the 1930s

An plan for the council in February 1936 of the Allenby estate to be built off Dewsbury Road.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Beeston in the 1930s

Midland Bank on corner of Malvern Road and Beeston Road in June 1938. To left of picture can be seen Brookdale Place with pub on corner.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

