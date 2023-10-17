This landmark in the heart of Middleton boasts a trail blazing claim to fame.
It is thought that the Tivoli in Miggy was the first cinema in Leeds to close for use as a bingo hall. This photo was taken just a few years after it first opened and is one of 14 photo gems showcasing life around the south Leeds suburb in the 1930s. It was a decade which saw the community building for the future with the Middleton estate taking shape while Middleton Park Golf Course officially opened. READ MORE: Beeston in the 1930s – From fish and chips to Dewsbury Road
1. Middleton in the 1930s
The Tivoli Cinema on Acre Road pictured in April 1937. The 1,152 seat cinema was designed by architect James Brodie and opened on May 21, 1934 with screening of 'A Bedtime Story' starning Maurice Chevalier and Baby Leroy, later in the week the programme changed to show ' The Gold DIggers of 1933. It closed on 1st May 1960 after a screening of 'I was a Teenage Werewolf' although Childrens matinees were presented until 3rd June 1961. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Middleton in the 1930s
Bedford's confectioner's shop taken from Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. The substantial shop which was situated on the corner of Middleton Park Road and Circus has windows filled with confectionery. There is a neon advertisement for "Gold Flake" and a hoarding for "Coca Cola" on the side of the building, though these have been crossed through by the City Engineers. Other advertising hoardings are for "Nestle's Milk" and "Stork Margarine". Women are chatting in front of the shop and there is a bicycle leaning outside. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Middleton in the 1930s
The shop of Harry Atkins on Middleton Park Road. Range of goods on sale, including bread and cakes, sweets, newspapers and tobacco. Pictured in April 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Middleton in the 1930s
The opening ceremony of Middleton Park Golf Course in April 1933. Alderman Alf Masser is seen driving the first ball. Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside