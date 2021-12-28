Memories of Yeadon in the 1970s and 1980s

They rewind to the 1970s and 1980s to celebrate a town and its community. They provide a sharp focus on the shops which a generation of bargain hunters will remember. This gallery also features local landmarks including Ivegate and the High Street. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 15 photo memories of Yeadon and Rawdon in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Yeadon in the 1970s
Yeadon High Street in December 1979 looking in the direction of Harrogate Road. On the left shops include W. Stott Ltd, Draper and Outfitter, then Buckley, cards, books and stationery, then M. Hick, optician, followed by Images Hairdressing Salon and the Co-operative store with furniture Salesroom on the first floor next to the junction with Marshall Street. After Marshall Street comes Westfield Top Shop for fish & chips and next door Ben Eastwoods for Carpets. The Albert Inn is visible beyond the junction with Cemetery Road. To the right of the bus shelter is the Clothiers public house.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Yeadon in the 1970s
Cliffe Court looking towards Yeadon High Street from Morrisons car park in December 1979. Morrisons supermarket is on the left, and shops which are part of the complex are to the right. This paved, open ended arcade gave pedestrian access between the car park and High Street.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Yeadon in the 1970s
Yeadon High Street in December 1979 with Morrisons supermarket on the right and shops that were built as part of the supermarket complex on the left. These were addressed as Cliffe Court eventually. In a directory for 1980 the Direct Curtain Company is listed as shop unit 3, Morrisons supermarket centre. The company had a workroom in New Briggate, Leeds. In front of the shops is a car parking area for thirty cars.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Yeadon in the 1970s
Spooky! January 1970 and these premises in Yeadon were said to be haunted by a poltergeist.