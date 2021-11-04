Enjoy these photo memories from around Yeadon in 1999. PIC: James Hardisty
15 photo memories of Yeadon and Rawdon in 1999

These photos rewind to the back end of the 1990s to celebrate life in neighbouring Leeds communities.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:45 am

They focus on life in Yeadon and Rawdon throughout 1999. It was a year which featured the reopening of Yeadon Town Hall after £250,000 was spent on repairs and refurbishments while a well known petrol station was making the news after being granted a licence to sell alcohol. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating 12 months in the life of LS19. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 21 photo memories of Yeadon in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Yeadon in 1999

Staff and sixth formers from Benton Park formed the band Neverdoya to take part in a rock concert at the school. Pictured, from left, are Ian Bangay , Andy McColl, Rick Allenby, Gemma Kemp, Thomas Quayle, Heather Mott, Joanne Heys and Jordan Brearley.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Yeadon in 1999

Do you remember Brendan and Jill Dunne pictured in July 1999? They ran The Jug & Jar on Queensway.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Yeadon in 1999

Northern Energy garage on Green Lane was given a licence to sell alcohol in April 1999.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Yeadon in 1999

Yeadon Old Band members Alan Smith and Sue Wilkinson who are appealing for new members in December 1999.

Photo: Mel Hulme

