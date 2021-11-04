15 photo memories of Yeadon and Rawdon in 1999

They focus on life in Yeadon and Rawdon throughout 1999. It was a year which featured the reopening of Yeadon Town Hall after £250,000 was spent on repairs and refurbishments while a well known petrol station was making the news after being granted a licence to sell alcohol. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating 12 months in the life of LS19. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 21 photo memories of Yeadon in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook