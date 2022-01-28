Memories of a Leeds bus station that serves a city

The city's Central Bus Station was put up in the late 1930s at the same time as Quarry Hill Flats. It opened in August 1938 and served a city for more than two decades before being rebuilt with four curved platforms in 1963 at a cost of £6,000. By the early 1990s it was deemed inadequate and a £2 million replacement was built which opened in March 1996. These images showcasing the vision and construction are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook