Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds Central Bus Station. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds Central Bus Station. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Memories of a Leeds bus station that serves a city

It was a bus station built at the same time and in the same style as that of its imposing neighbour.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:45 am

The city's Central Bus Station was put up in the late 1930s at the same time as Quarry Hill Flats. It opened in August 1938 and served a city for more than two decades before being rebuilt with four curved platforms in 1963 at a cost of £6,000. By the early 1990s it was deemed inadequate and a £2 million replacement was built which opened in March 1996. These images showcasing the vision and construction are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds Central Bus Station

A model of the proposed bus station with buses in May 1936.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds Central Bus Station

Two workmen laying concrete suface to new bus station in July 1938.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds Central Bus Station

Central Bus Station from St.Peter's Street as it was nearing completion in July 1938.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds Central Bus Station

The model for proposed bus station in May 1936, showing buildings at the bottom of Eastgate. The round building in the centre was to become a petrol filling station, despite two major renovations of central bus station, this still remains and is now a fountain and memorial to Flight Sergeant Arthur Louis Aaron.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
MemoriesLeedsThe Secret Library Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 4