They focus on Sheepscar at a time when there were many streets of densely built houses, which by the 1950s and early 1960s were in bad condition and surrounded by industry. Thousands were bulldozed as Leeds built for the future. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.