Memories of the Leeds streets that now have no name

This photo gallery takes you down the streets which now have no name.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

They focus on Sheepscar at a time when there were many streets of densely built houses, which by the 1950s and early 1960s were in bad condition and surrounded by industry. Thousands were bulldozed as Leeds built for the future. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Sheepscar in the 1960s: Shops, schools and streets in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A view of a site off Chapeltown Road where terraced housing has been demolished as part of the slum clearance of the area.

1. Leeds slum clearance

A view of a site off Chapeltown Road where terraced housing has been demolished as part of the slum clearance of the area. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Laycock Street from Husler Grove, in the direction of Buslingthorpe Lane. Pictured in July 1958, prior to slum clearance in the area.

2. Leeds slum clearance

Laycock Street from Husler Grove, in the direction of Buslingthorpe Lane. Pictured in July 1958, prior to slum clearance in the area. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Husler Street, seen from Husler Grove, looking towards Buslingthorpe Lane. Pictured in July 1958.

3. Leeds slum clearance

Husler Street, seen from Husler Grove, looking towards Buslingthorpe Lane. Pictured in July 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Armenia Square was an L-shaped road. These houses backed onto industrial premises on Roseville Road. Included in slum clearance for the Roundhay Road area. Pictured in June 1961.

4. Leeds slum clearance

Armenia Square was an L-shaped road. These houses backed onto industrial premises on Roseville Road. Included in slum clearance for the Roundhay Road area. Pictured in June 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

