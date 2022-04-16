Sheepscar in the 1960s: Shops, schools and streets in focus

Shops, streets and schools are all in focus to help provide a fascinating look at life in LS7 throughout a decde of change. Clay Pit Lane runs through Sheepscar to the south, while Scott Hall Road makes up the eastern border. The area consists of complex road junctions with the most notable being Sheepscar Interchange. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Fascinating photos of Leeds city centre during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook