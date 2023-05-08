They are the sprawling city estates which housed generations of Leeds folk.
1. Swarcliffe estate
View from Ash Tree Grange, a block of high rise flats on the Swarcliffe estate in 1967. Various examples of council housing are visible including houses, maisonettes and tower blocks. Ash Tree Grange was built to a height of 36 metres on 12 floors in 1965. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Moorside estate
An undated view of new bungalow and chalet of Drighlington's Moorside estate, part of Fairfax council estate. Disused railway track and Leeds-Huddersfield Road in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Farm Hill estate
Towards the left, Farm Hill leaves Meanwood Road before curving back on itself enclosing Farm Hill Square and Crescent. To the right are Sugarwell Road and Sugarwell Mount with Model Farm just visible behind. The clump of trees on the horizon, far right, were known locally as the Seven Sisters. View looks towards Sugarwell Hill. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Brianside estate
An undated view of semi-detached houses on the Brianside estate. These properties were built by Leeds City Council in the 1930s to provide comfortable and affordable housing for the residents of Seacroft. Building began in 1936 and by May 1938 all 182 houses on the Brianside Estate were completed. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net