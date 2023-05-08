Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories of the Leeds housing estates you (probably) grew up on

They are the sprawling city estates which housed generations of Leeds folk.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th May 2023, 16:30 BST

These photos provide a whistle stop tour of the estates which will be remembered by thousands of people who grew up in Leeds. All four corners of the city are featured including Gipton, Little London, Cottingley, Seacroft, and Lawnswood. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

View from Ash Tree Grange, a block of high rise flats on the Swarcliffe estate in 1967. Various examples of council housing are visible including houses, maisonettes and tower blocks. Ash Tree Grange was built to a height of 36 metres on 12 floors in 1965.

1. Swarcliffe estate

View from Ash Tree Grange, a block of high rise flats on the Swarcliffe estate in 1967. Various examples of council housing are visible including houses, maisonettes and tower blocks. Ash Tree Grange was built to a height of 36 metres on 12 floors in 1965. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An undated view of new bungalow and chalet of Drighlington's Moorside estate, part of Fairfax council estate. Disused railway track and Leeds-Huddersfield Road in the background.

2. Moorside estate

An undated view of new bungalow and chalet of Drighlington's Moorside estate, part of Fairfax council estate. Disused railway track and Leeds-Huddersfield Road in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Towards the left, Farm Hill leaves Meanwood Road before curving back on itself enclosing Farm Hill Square and Crescent. To the right are Sugarwell Road and Sugarwell Mount with Model Farm just visible behind. The clump of trees on the horizon, far right, were known locally as the Seven Sisters. View looks towards Sugarwell Hill.

3. Farm Hill estate

Towards the left, Farm Hill leaves Meanwood Road before curving back on itself enclosing Farm Hill Square and Crescent. To the right are Sugarwell Road and Sugarwell Mount with Model Farm just visible behind. The clump of trees on the horizon, far right, were known locally as the Seven Sisters. View looks towards Sugarwell Hill. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An undated view of semi-detached houses on the Brianside estate. These properties were built by Leeds City Council in the 1930s to provide comfortable and affordable housing for the residents of Seacroft. Building began in 1936 and by May 1938 all 182 houses on the Brianside Estate were completed.

4. Brianside estate

An undated view of semi-detached houses on the Brianside estate. These properties were built by Leeds City Council in the 1930s to provide comfortable and affordable housing for the residents of Seacroft. Building began in 1936 and by May 1938 all 182 houses on the Brianside Estate were completed. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

