These photos showcase the roads earmarked for demolition in Hunslet as part of Leeds City Council's slum clearance programme of the 1950s and 1960s. Hunslet was the site of much of Leeds' early industry, the terrace dwellings and cottages of the working people were older than the concentration of back-to-backs in other areas. The streets featured in this images will be remembered by a generation of residents who grew up in the LS10 community. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service as well as West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.
Memories of the Hunslet streets that now have no name
They are the streets which now have no name.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:45 am
