Enjoy these photos of the Hunslet streets which now have no name. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Memories of the Hunslet streets that now have no name

They are the streets which now have no name.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:45 am

These photos showcase the roads earmarked for demolition in Hunslet as part of Leeds City Council's slum clearance programme of the 1950s and 1960s. Hunslet was the site of much of Leeds' early industry, the terrace dwellings and cottages of the working people were older than the concentration of back-to-backs in other areas. The streets featured in this images will be remembered by a generation of residents who grew up in the LS10 community. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service as well as West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. READ MORE: Photo memories chart rise and fall of Hunslet's Leek Street Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Barmouth Street

Houses on Barmouth Street in March 1966. The spire of St Mary the Virgin C of E Church can be seen in the background on Church Street.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Zion Place

Zion Terrace in January 1961. Each through terrace has a private walled in yard, On the left is Newport Street and on the far right the Joseph Street Methodist Church is visible.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Lupton Street

Even-numbered back-to-back properties on Lupton Street in January 1961.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Bower Road

Even-numbered back-to-back houses on Bower Road in January 1961. An outside toilet block stands on either edge.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

