Memories of The Anchor - one of 50 pubs in Hunslet

The Anchor Inn on Church Street served up a warm welcome to generations of drinkers down the decades. It stood out thanks to its rendered exterior painted in a mustard shade. These photos showcase the days out the regulars once enjoyed to Blackpool and beyond in the 1950s and 1960s. Do you recognise anyone? The photos are published courtesy of D McGough whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.