Memories of The Anchor - one of 50 pubs in Hunslet

It was, at one time, one of 50 pubs around Hunslet.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 4:45 am

The Anchor Inn on Church Street served up a warm welcome to generations of drinkers down the decades. It stood out thanks to its rendered exterior painted in a mustard shade. These photos showcase the days out the regulars once enjoyed to Blackpool and beyond in the 1950s and 1960s. Do you recognise anyone? The photos are published courtesy of D McGough whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. The Anchor

The 1953 Anchor pub trip to Scarborough. the landlord, arrowed, was Walter Baxter. PIC: D. McGough

2. The Anchor

Landlord Jeff Stevenson (arrowed) with regulars at The Anchor. PIC: D. McGough

3. The Anchor

A group of men, taken outside the Anchor Inn in 1963. A young girl stands at the centre of the group on the front row.

4. The Anchor Inn

A group of men, taken outside the Anchor Inn in 1963. A young girl stands at the centre of the group on the front row. PIC: D. McGough

