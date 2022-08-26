Memories of the 26 Leeds pubs where you had your first drink
These photos raise a glass to the Leeds pubs were a generation of drinkers enjoyed their first drink.
Your YEP asked our facebook group to share memories of the city watering hole where they enjoyed their first tipple (in many cases underage!). Hundreds responded with the pubs they first ventured in and which drink they were served which to this day lives long in the memory. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 7