Memories of the 26 Leeds pubs where you had your first drink

These photos raise a glass to the Leeds pubs were a generation of drinkers enjoyed their first drink.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:30 pm

Your YEP asked our facebook group to share memories of the city watering hole where they enjoyed their first tipple (in many cases underage!). Hundreds responded with the pubs they first ventured in and which drink they were served which to this day lives long in the memory. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Which Leeds pub did you enjoy your first drink back in the day? PIC: Steve Riding

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Fforde Grene

"Fforde Grene, pint of Tetley Mild, they’d run out of bitter, 1975!" - John Gilmartin. "Fforde Grene! 14 years old, in the man o war bar! Double Diamond.1s an 10d!" - Alan Fogal.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. The Cross Pipes

"The Cross Pipes In Otley aged 15. Clearly under age they told us to buy a soft drink also and if the police came in to deny the alcohol was ours! Was a very long time ago" - Amanda Jane Wilson.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Parnaby Tavern

"Parnaby Tavern. Martini and lemonade" - Sandra Jane Baird.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

