Memories of the 1960s Leeds school which boasted a payphone on the corridor
It was simple innovation which reflected the changing face of education in Leeds at the end of the 1960s.
The new Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Secondary School in Halton Moor boasted the latest in technology when its opened in March 1968.
A telephone, complete with a coinbox and plastic hood, was fixed to a wall on the school corridor for use by pupils and visitors to the school on Halton Moor Avenue in LS9.
Head teacher Joseph Rossiter said the ordinary telephone represented "a monument to co-operation between architect and teacher."
"We recognise that children and parents sometimes need to keep in touch," said Mr Rossiter. "So we asked that a telephone be put there."
