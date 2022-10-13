News you can trust since 1890
Memories of Leeds's flagship project to mark the year 2000

It was the month plans were unveiled for a flagship project to mark the year 2000.

By Andrew Hutchinson
5 minutes ago

An artists impression was revealed for Millennium Square in the heart of the city centre. It was to be jointly funded by Leeds City Council and the Millennium Commission at a total cost of £12 million. This was October 1999, a month which saw a Leeds road shamed for its pollution levels, a famous author visited the city and a well known restaurant was celebrating a milestone. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 29 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in October 1999

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in October 1999. PIC: Justin Lloyd

Photo: Justin Lloyd

2. Leeds in October 1999

Wellington Road was named as Britain's 4th most polluted road.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Leeds in October 1999

Adriano's Flying Pizza was celebrating its 25th anniversary. Pictured is Adriano Piazzaroli outside the restaurant.

Photo: Peter Langford

4. Leeds in October 1999

Author of The Exorcist William P. Blatty (right) is pictured being interviewed by Radio One's Mark Kermode at Borders Bookshop on Briggate.

Photo: Mel Hulme

