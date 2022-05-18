Memories of Leeds rag and bone men

Enjoy these photo memories of rag and bone men down the decades. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
They are the men whose voices you could hear calling out to collect your unwanted rags.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:45 am

They trawled the streets in all weathers collecting clothing vital to the shoddy trade of Leeds and the Heavy Woollen District. These photos pay tribute to the rag and bone men who you may remember from back in the day. Some collected on foot while others used a cart, sometimes pulled by a horse or pony. The images are a mix from the YEP archive as well as others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 14 historic postcards offer 'greetings from Leeds' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Rag and bone men on their rounds in Little London in December 1970.

A rag and bone man on a cobbled street near St. James's Hospital pictured in February 1986.

A rag and bone man with his horse and cart on Asquith Avenue in Morley in October 1965. PIC: David Atkinson Archive

A rag and bone man makes his way along Morley's Asquith Avenue in the shadow of Deanfield Mills in October 1965. PIC: David Atkinson Archive

