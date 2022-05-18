Memories of Leeds rag and bone men

They trawled the streets in all weathers collecting clothing vital to the shoddy trade of Leeds and the Heavy Woollen District. These photos pay tribute to the rag and bone men who you may remember from back in the day. Some collected on foot while others used a cart, sometimes pulled by a horse or pony. The images are a mix from the YEP archive as well as others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 14 historic postcards offer 'greetings from Leeds' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook