14 historic postcards offer 'greetings from Leeds'

4. Leeds city centre

A colour-tinted postcard of Briggate looking north from the junction with Boar Lane and Duncan Street. A postal date of April 19, 1906 is stamped on the back but the picture is likely to date to a few years previous to this, since the Bull and Mouth Hotel, seen to the left of centre here, has not yet been extended upwards, as it appears in photos of circa 1904.

Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries