14 historic postcards offer 'greetings from Leeds'

1. Headingley
A colour-tinted postcard of Otley Road in Headingley looking north-west with a date of March 7, 1923, stamped on the back.
Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries
2. Leeds city centre
A multi-view postcard of Leeds city centre landmarks with a postmark of March 17 1910Pictured in the middle is the Black Prince Statue while around the outside are (clockwise from top left) City Square, Briggate, Boar Lane and Commercial Street.
Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries
3. Headingley
A colour postcard view of Otley Road showing the Shire Oak tree, the focal point of Headingley life for many years, in the centre. Now decaying, the tree has railings around to protect it. A tram can be seen on the road and shops on the left. The postcard has a postmark dated March 31, 1907.
Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries
4. Leeds city centre
A colour-tinted postcard of Briggate looking north from the junction with Boar Lane and Duncan Street. A postal date of April 19, 1906 is stamped on the back but the picture is likely to date to a few years previous to this, since the Bull and Mouth Hotel, seen to the left of centre here, has not yet been extended upwards, as it appears in photos of circa 1904.
Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries