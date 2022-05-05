Enjoy these postcards from Leeds. PIC: Leeds Museums and Galleries
14 historic postcards offer 'greetings from Leeds'

They are the postcards sent from a city with love.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:45 am

They each offer 'greetings from Leeds' and feature a range of popular and well-known landmarks across the city ranging from Roundhay Park through to Woodhouse Ridge and provide a fascinating look back at more than a century of social history. They are published courtesy of Leeds Museums and Galleries whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Headingley

A colour-tinted postcard of Otley Road in Headingley looking north-west with a date of March 7, 1923, stamped on the back.

Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries

2. Leeds city centre

A multi-view postcard of Leeds city centre landmarks with a postmark of March 17 1910Pictured in the middle is the Black Prince Statue while around the outside are (clockwise from top left) City Square, Briggate, Boar Lane and Commercial Street.

Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries

3. Headingley

A colour postcard view of Otley Road showing the Shire Oak tree, the focal point of Headingley life for many years, in the centre. Now decaying, the tree has railings around to protect it. A tram can be seen on the road and shops on the left. The postcard has a postmark dated March 31, 1907.

Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries

4. Leeds city centre

A colour-tinted postcard of Briggate looking north from the junction with Boar Lane and Duncan Street. A postal date of April 19, 1906 is stamped on the back but the picture is likely to date to a few years previous to this, since the Bull and Mouth Hotel, seen to the left of centre here, has not yet been extended upwards, as it appears in photos of circa 1904.

Photo: Leeds Museums and Galleries

