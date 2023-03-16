They turn back the clock to Leeds in 1932 and feature a particular focus on how a city let its hair down. In focus is the Majestic Cinema and Ballroom on City Square. It seated 2,500 people, with the ballroom opening for afternoon tea dances and evening dances. The War Memorial, in the foreground, was resited on The Headrow by 1938. The photo is one of 12 gems which bring to life a year which saw the curtain come up for the first time at The Paramount Cinema in the city centre. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1933 – Memories from the year King George V opened the Civic Hall LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook