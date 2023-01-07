Leeds in 1933: Memories from the year King George V opened the Civic Hall

This mini-gallery turns back the clock a century to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds.
These photos focus on your city in 1933, a year which saw the opening of the Civic Hall and the BBC make Broadcasting House on Woodhouse Lane its home in Leeds. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
Photo: YPN
The demolition of The Hippodrome, the last in a series of theatres to have been built on this site in King Charles Croft. Dating from 1843 with the New Theatre, rebuilt in 1864 as the Princess Concert Hall. This then became the Tivoli in 1898. It finally opened as the Hippodrome in 1906 and closed in the summer of 1933. the site was bought by Schofields, part of the building was used as a warehouse until 1967.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The City public house and restaurant, situated on Woodhouse Lane between Wormald Row (left) and De Grey Street in March 1933. Maria H. Deacon was the licensee at the time.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Paramount cinema on The Headrow at the junction with New Briggate. The cinema boated seating for 2,590, including 1,580 in the stalls and 1,010 in the balcony. The Paramount was billed on opening night as the 'Wonder Theatre of the North' and the Lord Mayor of Leeds Alderman, F. B. Simpson, performed the opening ceremony. The audience left the cinema to a rendition of 'Ilkla Moor Baht 'At' played by Rex O'Grady on the £20,000 Wurlitzer organ. The name changed to the Odeon on April 15, 1940.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net