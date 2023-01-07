Leeds in 1933: Memories from the year King George V opened the Civic Hall

2. Leeds in 1933

The demolition of The Hippodrome, the last in a series of theatres to have been built on this site in King Charles Croft. Dating from 1843 with the New Theatre, rebuilt in 1864 as the Princess Concert Hall. This then became the Tivoli in 1898. It finally opened as the Hippodrome in 1906 and closed in the summer of 1933. the site was bought by Schofields, part of the building was used as a warehouse until 1967.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net