6 . Carr Manor estate

An aerial view of Carr Manor Housing Estate, a private suburban estate built in the 1950s by S.& N. Shute Ltd., Leeds who were one of the largest housebuilding companies in the north of England. It is located between Stonegate Road, top left, Scott Hall Road, top right and Stainbeck Road out of the picture below. Roads running up, from left, are:- Carr Manor Avenue, Carr Manor Road, Carr Manor Drive, Carr Manor Grove. Around the outside are Carr Manor View, top and right, Carr Manor Parade bottom right and Carr Manor Crescent bottom left. Photo: YPN