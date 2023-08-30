Memories of Leeds City Transport's staff restaurant and social centre
Tickets please for this trip down memory lane focusing on a transport landmark with panoramic views.
Leeds City Transport Department's staff restaurant and social centre on the banks of the River Aire in the city centre was opened in August 1967. It cost £213,000 with the building forming the first phase of the Concordia Street development. A new bus servicing depot on the then current open bus park was one of the planned future phases. Did you work there back in the day? READ MORE: Changing Leeds - Life on the buses during the 1960s
