Leeds City Transport Department’s staff restaurant and social centre on the banks of the River Aire in the city centre was opened in August 1967. It cost £213,000 with the building forming the first phase of the Concordia Street development. A new bus servicing depot on the then current open bus park was one of the planned future phases. Did you work there back in the day? READ MORE: Changing Leeds - Life on the buses during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook