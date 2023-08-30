Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories of Leeds City Transport's staff restaurant and social centre

Tickets please for this trip down memory lane focusing on a transport landmark with panoramic views.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Leeds City Transport Department’s staff restaurant and social centre on the banks of the River Aire in the city centre was opened in August 1967. It cost £213,000 with the building forming the first phase of the Concordia Street development. A new bus servicing depot on the then current open bus park was one of the planned future phases. Did you work there back in the day? READ MORE: Changing Leeds - Life on the buses during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds City Transport's social centre.

1. Leeds City Transport

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds City Transport's social centre. Photo: YPN

The first floor boasted restaurants for office and bus crews and an open balcony promenade overlooking the River Aire.

2. Leeds City Transport

The first floor boasted restaurants for office and bus crews and an open balcony promenade overlooking the River Aire. Photo: YPN

Above the first floor was the social club with large and small concert rooms and bar. A roof level there was a small games room which led direct to the concert room stage making for an excellent green room for dramatic productions.

3. Leeds City Transport

Above the first floor was the social club with large and small concert rooms and bar. A roof level there was a small games room which led direct to the concert room stage making for an excellent green room for dramatic productions. Photo: YPN

King's Mill, the stone set in the wall by the side of the River Aire below the social centre.

4. Leeds City Transport

King's Mill, the stone set in the wall by the side of the River Aire below the social centre. Photo: YPN

