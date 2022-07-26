Memories from the day The Queen visited Leeds

Our monarch visited the city as part of her Golden Jubilee celebration tour around West Yorkshire in July 2002. She arrived at Leeds City Station before heading to Harewood House and the set of Emmerdale where she enjoyed a visit to the Woolpack and witnessed the village post office going up in flames. The day also included a visit to Leeds Civic Hall and a walkabout at Millennium Square. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2002 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook