The Queen meets the crowd of well-wishers at Millennium Square.
The Queen meets the crowd of well-wishers at Millennium Square.

Memories from the day The Queen visited Leeds

It was day thousands turned out around Leeds to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty The Queen.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 4:45 am

Our monarch visited the city as part of her Golden Jubilee celebration tour around West Yorkshire in July 2002. She arrived at Leeds City Station before heading to Harewood House and the set of Emmerdale where she enjoyed a visit to the Woolpack and witnessed the village post office going up in flames. The day also included a visit to Leeds Civic Hall and a walkabout at Millennium Square. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2002 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 2002

This banner held by Philip Baxter (left) and Colin Holt from the Yorkshire Ridings Society greeted The Queen as she arrived at Leeds City Station.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

2. The Queen in Leeds

The Queen meets members of the cast of Emmerdale cast during her visit to the set at Harewood.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales

3. The Queen in Leeds

The Queen leaves the Woolpack during a visit to the set of Emmerdale.

Photo: Phil Noble

Photo Sales

4. The Queen in Leeds

The Queen visited set of Emmerdale where she watched as the post office exploded.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
LeedsQueenMemoriesHarewood HouseWest Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4