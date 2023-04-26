Music fans flocked to Vallances on New Market Street to meet pop group The Bachelors. They had flown into Leeds Bradford Airport from Blackpool where they had been performing for the summer season on the Central Pier. A crowd of several hundred fans came to see them on their visit to the city centre and there were four police constables on duty. This was 1964, a year which also saw department store Schofields staged a zoo exhibition to attract families. Elsewhere demolition work of the Royal Exchange Buildings on Park Row was well underway and Leeds United and its supporters were celebrating trophy success. Enjoy these 17 photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. The images are a mix from the West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 12 photo memories of Leeds department store Schofields LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook