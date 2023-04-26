Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
9 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
9 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
10 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
11 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
12 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Memories from Leeds in 1964: Vallances and Schofields in focus

It was the year two city centre giants of retail welcomed visitors from the world of showbiz and the natural world.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Music fans flocked to Vallances on New Market Street to meet pop group The Bachelors. They had flown into Leeds Bradford Airport from Blackpool where they had been performing for the summer season on the Central Pier. A crowd of several hundred fans came to see them on their visit to the city centre and there were four police constables on duty. This was 1964, a year which also saw department store Schofields staged a zoo exhibition to attract families. Elsewhere demolition work of the Royal Exchange Buildings on Park Row was well underway and Leeds United and its supporters were celebrating trophy success. Enjoy these 17 photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. The images are a mix from the West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 12 photo memories of Leeds department store Schofields LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Bachelors are pictured signing autographs and copies of their latest record. In 1964 the Bachelors released the singles, 'Diane', 'Ramona', 'I believe', 'I Wouldn't Trade You For The World', and 'No Arms Could Ever Hold You'.

1. Leeds in 1964

The Bachelors are pictured signing autographs and copies of their latest record. In 1964 the Bachelors released the singles, 'Diane', 'Ramona', 'I believe', 'I Wouldn't Trade You For The World', and 'No Arms Could Ever Hold You'. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
August 1964 and Schofields staged a zoo exhibition to attract families to the store. Group gathered in and around the elephant pen outside the store on The Headrow.

2. Leeds in 1964

August 1964 and Schofields staged a zoo exhibition to attract families to the store. Group gathered in and around the elephant pen outside the store on The Headrow. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Polar Bears at the offices of British European Airways on The Headrow. They were to take part in a 200 exhibition across the road at Schofields.

3. Leeds in 1964

Polar Bears at the offices of British European Airways on The Headrow. They were to take part in a 200 exhibition across the road at Schofields. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The demolition of the Royal Exchange Buildings at number 1A Park Row in May 1964. They were located on the east side of Park Row near City Square, at the junction with Boar Lane. They were replaced in 1965 by a tower block, Royal Exchange House, which has more recently been refurbished as the Park Plaza Hotel. In the background, right, is the Norwich Union Building in City Square. It dated from 1901 but was demolished to build a new Norwich Union

4. Leeds in 1964

The demolition of the Royal Exchange Buildings at number 1A Park Row in May 1964. They were located on the east side of Park Row near City Square, at the junction with Boar Lane. They were replaced in 1965 by a tower block, Royal Exchange House, which has more recently been refurbished as the Park Plaza Hotel. In the background, right, is the Norwich Union Building in City Square. It dated from 1901 but was demolished to build a new Norwich Union Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:MemoriesLeedsBlackpoolLeeds United