Leeds in April 1999: Why life was a drag for fundraisers

British Midland Airline staff took part in a sponsored aircraft pull at Leeds and Bradford Airport to raise funds for the NSPCC. This was April 1999, a month the hills were alive with the sound of music while Leeds Rhinos fans were looking forward to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the end of the 1990s.
This scrap sculpture proved a talking point in Leeds. The DVLA displayed this stack of vehicles they have scrapped for not having a tax disc. These cars, all impounded in the Yorkshire area, were used to begin a publicity campaign to encourage motorists to check their vehicles tax. PIC: John Giles/PA
Photo: John Giles
It proved to be a bad day at the office for this driver after his lorry overturned on Wakefield Road at Stourton.
Photo: Mel Hulme
Yorkshire CCC captain David Byas has a break from practice for a cup of Taylor's of Harrogate's new 'Phoenix' blend tea served by Betty's waitress Jessica Ambler.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
Volunteer laddermen carry the maypole after the lowering ceremony at Barwick-in-Elmet.
Photo: Mel Hulme