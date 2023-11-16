6 . Burmantofts in the 1960s

St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church standing at Woodpecker Junction. The coaches are in New York Road, the properties to the right are in Burmantofts Street, Marsh Lane goes off from the bottom left-hand corner and York Road is the junction at the right edge. The Woodpecker pub, after which the junction is named, is off camera, bottom edge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net