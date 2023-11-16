Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories from a decade of slum clearance in a Leeds suburb

It was a decade which brought slum clearance and redevelopment that helped shape modern Burmantofts.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT

These photos take you back to 1960s, a decade which brought enormous social and economic change and heralded the start of high density living for a generation of residents. It was also the end of an era for Burmantofts Pottery, a manufacturer of ceramic pipes and construction materials, after close on 100 years of production had ended in 1957. The Woodpecker junction, pub culture and site of what would become Agnes Stewart Church of England High School are all featured in this nostalgic trip down memory lane. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Woodpecker: Memories of a Leeds pub and a notorious traffic junction LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burmantofts in the 1960s. PIC: YPN

1. Burmantofts in the 1960s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burmantofts in the 1960s. PIC: YPN

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burmantofts in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Burmantofts in the 1960s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burmantofts in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Accommodation Road is on the left, Nippet Terrace has an off-licence shop on the corner which was number 82 Accommodation Road. Next right is number 78, a greengrocers business run by E. and Harold Ward. This is the corner with Nippet Street, which is on the right.

3. Burmantofts in the 1960s

Accommodation Road is on the left, Nippet Terrace has an off-licence shop on the corner which was number 82 Accommodation Road. Next right is number 78, a greengrocers business run by E. and Harold Ward. This is the corner with Nippet Street, which is on the right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Minister for Housoing and Local Government, Rt Hon Dr Charles Hill MP, is pictured inspecting slums in Burmantofts in July 1962.

4. Burmantofts in the 1960s

Minister for Housoing and Local Government, Rt Hon Dr Charles Hill MP, is pictured inspecting slums in Burmantofts in July 1962. Photo: YPN

Land at the rear of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in May/June 1964. In the background, with the arched projection, is Marsh Lane Goods Station. In the centre old properties still stand including those in Moody's Yard and Lyndhurst Street. The land became the site of Agnes Stewart C of E High School.

5. Burmantofts in the 1960s

Land at the rear of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in May/June 1964. In the background, with the arched projection, is Marsh Lane Goods Station. In the centre old properties still stand including those in Moody's Yard and Lyndhurst Street. The land became the site of Agnes Stewart C of E High School. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church standing at Woodpecker Junction. The coaches are in New York Road, the properties to the right are in Burmantofts Street, Marsh Lane goes off from the bottom left-hand corner and York Road is the junction at the right edge. The Woodpecker pub, after which the junction is named, is off camera, bottom edge.

6. Burmantofts in the 1960s

St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church standing at Woodpecker Junction. The coaches are in New York Road, the properties to the right are in Burmantofts Street, Marsh Lane goes off from the bottom left-hand corner and York Road is the junction at the right edge. The Woodpecker pub, after which the junction is named, is off camera, bottom edge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

