Memorable crowd photos from the first ever Leeds Festival

The Charlatans, Blur and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Catatonia and Fun Lovin' Criminals were among the headline acts at Temple Newsam in August 1999. Away from the music our photographers took snaps of the revellers capturing the spirit and atmosphere of the three day music extravaganza. This gallery also features some stand-out crowd snaps from the second ever festival at the dawn of the new millennium. Are you featured? READ MORE: Memories from the night U2 rocked Roundhay Park in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook