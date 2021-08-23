Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds Festival in 1999 and 2000. PIC:
Memorable crowd photos from the first ever Leeds Festival

These musical memories rewind to the first ever Leeds Festival.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:30 pm

The Charlatans, Blur and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Catatonia and Fun Lovin' Criminals were among the headline acts at Temple Newsam in August 1999. Away from the music our photographers took snaps of the revellers capturing the spirit and atmosphere of the three day music extravaganza. This gallery also features some stand-out crowd snaps from the second ever festival at the dawn of the new millennium.

A couple dance to The Divine Comedy in August 1999.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The main stage in the shadow of Temple Newsam in August 1999.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Security take a fan out of the crowd whilst Bradford band Terrorvison are on stage.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Scooby Snacks anyone? A girl in the crowd during the Fun Lovin' Criminals set on the main stage in August 1999.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

