Memories from the night U2 rocked Roundhay Park in 1997

Thousands enjoyed U2 take to the stage in Roundhay Park in August 1997 as part of the European leg of the group's PopMart tour. Heavy fain failed to dampen the spirits of fans as the band put on a show to remember. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive which aim to capture the spirit and excitement of the occasion. READ MORE: When Madonna mania swept over Roundhay Park
1. U2 at Roundhay Park
Workmen construct the stage ahead of the concert.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. U2 at Roundhay Park
Work starts on constructing the stage.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. U2 at Roundhay Park
The concert staging featured a giant video wall, arches and a 40-foot lemon.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. U2 at Roundhay Park
Your YEP featured U2 fanatics Martin Shanahan and Rosemary Parker from Pudsey. Thee are pictured showing off their huge collection of PopMart tour tickets.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby