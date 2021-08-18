Enjoy these photo memories from the U2 concert at Roundhay Park in August 1997. PIC: Charles Knight
Memories from the night U2 rocked Roundhay Park in 1997

The heavens may have opened but it still proved to be a beautiful day for those lucky enough to get a ticket.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:00 am

Thousands enjoyed U2 take to the stage in Roundhay Park in August 1997 as part of the European leg of the group's PopMart tour. Heavy fain failed to dampen the spirits of fans as the band put on a show to remember. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive which aim to capture the spirit and excitement of the occasion. READ MORE: When Madonna mania swept over Roundhay Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. U2 at Roundhay Park

Workmen construct the stage ahead of the concert.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. U2 at Roundhay Park

Work starts on constructing the stage.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. U2 at Roundhay Park

The concert staging featured a giant video wall, arches and a 40-foot lemon.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. U2 at Roundhay Park

Your YEP featured U2 fanatics Martin Shanahan and Rosemary Parker from Pudsey. Thee are pictured showing off their huge collection of PopMart tour tickets.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

