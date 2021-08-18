Memories from the night U2 rocked Roundhay Park in 1997

Thousands enjoyed U2 take to the stage in Roundhay Park in August 1997 as part of the European leg of the group's PopMart tour. Heavy fain failed to dampen the spirits of fans as the band put on a show to remember. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive which aim to capture the spirit and excitement of the occasion. READ MORE: When Madonna mania swept over Roundhay Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook