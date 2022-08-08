Lost pubs of Leeds: Revisiting some of the iconic venues now gone from the city

With new figures showing the number of pubs in England and Wales has dropped below 40,000 for the first time, reporter Andrew Hutchinson takes a look back at some of the venues that Leeds has said farewell to over the years.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 9:04 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 9:04 pm

His journey begins at Whitelocks, the oldest pub in the city and one of those that has survived the highs and lows experienced by the trade in order to remain part of life in Leeds for more than 300 years.

He also visits the site of the much-loved Duchess of York pub as he recalls what it was like to be there for the last ever gig to be held at the legendary live music venue.

The Duchess of York back in 1994.

