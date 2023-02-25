News you can trust since 1890
Little London in the 1950s: Photo gems feature Victory Cinema and Oatland Fisheries

This gallery starts with a v for victory.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

The Victory Picture Palace is the feature focus of this photo gallery which turns back the clock to showcase life around Little London in the 1950s. Cinema historians give the exact opening date of the movie theatre on Camp Road as August 16, 1920. It closed in January 1959 just under a year after this image was taken. The adjacent building to the right was the Victory Halls, at this time it was Sassoons tailoring factoring. Enjoy these photo gems, published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, showcasing life around the suburb during a decade of change. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Little London in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Little London in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Little London in the 1950s

Metz Place off Camp Road pictured in July 1958.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Little London in the 1950s

The Methodist Church on Brunswick Street pictured in August 1950.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Little London in the 1950s

Looking across Oatland Street, Warrender Street is on the left. Patti Street is partly seen, then number 43 Warrender Street. Moving right are 45, 47, then the corner with Oatland Street. Pictured in July 1958.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Leeds