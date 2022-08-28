News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photo memories from the Leeds West Indian Carnival in the 1990s. PIC: Bruce Greer
Leeds West Indian Carnival: 12 of the best photos from the 1990s

The colour and vibrancy of Leeds West Indian Carnival is showcased in this nostalgic rewind to the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:45 am

These photos from the YEP archive celebrate the history and heritage of Europe's longest running authentically Caribbean Carnival through a decade of memories. The images bring together the colourful costumes and the huge crowds which lined the parade route as well as the hard work behind the scenes of the organisers.

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Arthur France, chairman of Leeds West Indian Carnival Committee, working behind the scenes ahead of the celebrations in August 1997.

Photo: Richard Hainsworth

2. Leeds West Indian Parade

Crowds flock to see the Carnival parade in August 1997.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds West Indian Carnival

The carnival gets into full swing on Harehills Lane in August 1998.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival

This is three-year-old Demi Cah who travelled from Leicester to take part in the Carnival parade in August 1998.

Photo: Mel Hulme

