It was a fashion sub-culture which helped define the rock and roll era.
Leeds spawned a generation of Teddy Boys who will be remembered for drape jackets, crepe-soled shoes, drain pipe trousers and a slow shuffle dance. Yet by the mid-1970s Leeds was a city which had turned its back on movement. Many Teds claimed clubs and pubs turned them away without reason despite their gear costing far more than any of the orthodox clientele. "We do not cause trouble or carry chains and knives as some people seem to believe," told one Teddy Boy to the YEP in July 1976. "We dress in Ted clothes simply because we like them and we like the music and fun of their era." These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, turn back the clock to celebrate the age of the Teds. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers
A rock and roll line up. Pictured, from left, are Henry Karasiewicz, Julie Skelton, Nick Kovrlija, Lynda Gedge and Terry Best, Photo: YPN
A bridge and bridegroom (far left) and five of the bridegroom's Teddy Boy friends jive in Park Square in February 1973 after a wedding at Leeds Registry Office. The bridegroom was Michael Shaw and the bride was Sharman Dearlove. The five friends are, from left, Danny Gardner, Michael Allotey, Peter Shaw, Neil Higginbottom and Graham Turner. Photo: YPN
Clive Griffiths from Leeds, left, and two friends Peter Karkoszka and his sister Melinda, wait on the steps of Nottingham dance hall in August 1977. Photo: YPN
Teddy Boys on the dancefloor at the Wykebeck Arms in March 1974. Pictured, from left, are Dennis Peace, Martin Gibbs, and Latidy Whitaker. Photo: YPN
It was a night to remember for these two 12 year-old boys in March 1979 - Bill Haley was in town. Pictured are Philip Palmer and Carl McCourt who donned their specially made drapes and headed for Harrogate to see the veteran rock and roll star who wowed their dads 25 years ago - and who made his first comeback before they were born! Photo: YPN
Drape jackets, crepe-soled shopes and a tradtional bride at a wedding in Bramley in March 1977. Photo: YPN