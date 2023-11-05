Leeds spawned a generation of Teddy Boys who will be remembered for drape jackets, crepe-soled shoes, drain pipe trousers and a slow shuffle dance. Yet by the mid-1970s Leeds was a city which had turned its back on movement. Many Teds claimed clubs and pubs turned them away without reason despite their gear costing far more than any of the orthodox clientele. "We do not cause trouble or carry chains and knives as some people seem to believe,” told one Teddy Boy to the YEP in July 1976. “We dress in Ted clothes simply because we like them and we like the music and fun of their era.” These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, turn back the clock to celebrate the age of the Teds. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook