Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Leeds nostalgia: Take a trip down memory lane to Bramley in the 1950s

This gallery provides a wonderful trip down memory lane to showcase life in Bramley during the 1950s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase a community on the move thanks to trams taking passengers around LS13 and beyond. Local landmarks are also featured including what was The Old Unicorn pub. The images are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Bramley in the 1940s – How a community paid tribute to the fallen LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Passengers alighting from tram no.114 at a stop on Stanningley Road in August 1952. The Station Garage is on the left. To the right of the tram is Bramley Home Bakeries at the junction with Hough Lane. Tram no.114 was a Chamberlain which ran in service between November 16, 1926 and February 10, 1955. It is here on route 14 displaying the destination 'Corn Exchange', presumably in readiness for turning round to make the return journey to the city centre.

1. Bramley in the 1950s

Passengers alighting from tram no.114 at a stop on Stanningley Road in August 1952. The Station Garage is on the left. To the right of the tram is Bramley Home Bakeries at the junction with Hough Lane. Tram no.114 was a Chamberlain which ran in service between November 16, 1926 and February 10, 1955. It is here on route 14 displaying the destination 'Corn Exchange', presumably in readiness for turning round to make the return journey to the city centre. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

Photo Sales
A view looking south down Nora Place in August 1954, with Westfields Mills in the background left. Houses line each side of the road with trees, bushes and a grass verge to the left. A lamp post can be seen on the right. Viewed from Leeds and Bradford towards Broad Lane.

2. Bramley in the 1950s

A view looking south down Nora Place in August 1954, with Westfields Mills in the background left. Houses line each side of the road with trees, bushes and a grass verge to the left. A lamp post can be seen on the right. Viewed from Leeds and Bradford towards Broad Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of the roundabout at Bramley Town End, seen from Henconner Lane and looking west towards Stanningley Road. A tram, Chamberlain no. 420, bound for the Corn Exchange on route 14, is seen in the centre. The curved tram track in the foreground leads off to Bramley Town End Depot. In the background on the right is the former Good Shepherd School, seen here advertised as "To Let or For Sale", which is now (2010) a veterinary practice. Further back towards the left are Springfield Mill and Brown's Mill on Stanningley Road.

3. Bramley in the 1950s

A view of the roundabout at Bramley Town End, seen from Henconner Lane and looking west towards Stanningley Road. A tram, Chamberlain no. 420, bound for the Corn Exchange on route 14, is seen in the centre. The curved tram track in the foreground leads off to Bramley Town End Depot. In the background on the right is the former Good Shepherd School, seen here advertised as "To Let or For Sale", which is now (2010) a veterinary practice. Further back towards the left are Springfield Mill and Brown's Mill on Stanningley Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Old Hall, a derelict building on Bramley Town Street. A large poster advertises Player's Cigarettes; smaller ones publicise a local rugby match and a race meeting among others. Pictured in August 1956.

4. Bramley in the 1950s

Old Hall, a derelict building on Bramley Town Street. A large poster advertises Player's Cigarettes; smaller ones publicise a local rugby match and a race meeting among others. Pictured in August 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsThe Secret Library Leeds